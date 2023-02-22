Video of rats at Kitchener encampment sparks concern
The Waterloo regional paramedics union is raising the alarm after spotting a large number of rats uncomfortably close to their downtown paramedics’ bay.
A video, shot early Wednesday morning, shows the rodents scurrying around a tent and debris at a small encampment at Victoria and Weber streets.
The site is kitty-corner from the larger encampment at 100 Victoria Street and on ambulance base property.
“We know that they have been spotted, but this is the first time that we capture several of them rummaging through the possession located here at the corner,” said Dave Bryant, co-vice-president of CUPE 5191.
Bryant says it’s an issue for the health and safety of their members, but they also are hoping to draw attention to the problem.
“Primarily the health and safety of the occupants of the encampment, rats damage property very, very quickly, they spread many infectious diseases,” Bryant said.
With the new hybrid shelter under construction at paramedics headquarters on Erbs Road, Bryant is hopeful the region is taking rodent control seriously, and the problem doesn’t follow them there.
“We are supportive of any kind of additional shelter, we just want to make sure from a preventative aspect, that rodent infestation, mental health and drug addiction are being delt with adequetly," said Bryant.
Local advocates say it’s on the region to keep the rodents under control.
“It is concerning and it is a health risk to the people living in the encampment, and I think there are steps that can be taken,” said Laura Pin, a political science professor and local homelessness advocate.
Pin added the long-term solution is housing.
“We want to look at how can we prevent this while recognizing the reality that people do not choose to live in encampments in Canada in February,” Pin said.
In an emailed statement, the region said pest control has been in place for months at the encampment at 100 Victoria Street and workers make weekly visits.
“As part of the pest control program, a third-party contractor regularly monitors the paramedic services detachment on Weber Street. If any activity is identified, control measures will also be put in place at that location. Paramedic services leadership is aware of the concerns, and appropriate steps regarding pest control have been identified for the station,” the region said.
As for the future hybrid shelter on Erbs Road, the region said they are “working collaboratively with the site operator to proactively implement pest control measures with a focus on the safety and wellbeing of everyone, including residents and staff working adjacent to the site.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Massive surge in hospitalizations of babies and young kids due to COVID recorded in 2nd year of pandemic
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
BREAKING | Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
The federal government says it has reached an agreement in principle with Ontario on health care.
Pentagon releases selfie taken by U.S. pilot showing the Chinese spy balloon in air
The U.S. Defence Department has released a selfie taken in the cockpit of a U2 spy plane, as an airman flew above the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down by the U.S. military earlier this month.
Loblaw posts $529M Q4 profit, revenue up nearly 10 per cent
Loblaw Companies Ltd. says it earned a profit available to common shareholders of $529 million in its latest quarter as its revenue rose nearly 10 per cent compared with a year ago.
Cruelty investigation launched into B.C. slaughterhouse after secret video obtained
An investigation is underway into a B.C. slaughterhouse over alleged animal cruelty, following the release of video obtained by a national animal advocacy group.
Ontario explores possibility of new, large-scale nuclear plants
Ontario is exploring the possibility of building new, large-scale nuclear plants in order to meet increasing demand for electricity and phase out natural gas generation.
1.2M renters have yet to apply for the Canada Housing Benefit, and time is running out
Low-income renters in Canada have less than six weeks left to apply for the one-time $500 Canada Housing Benefit.
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
'You got to bet on an idea': Canadian entrepreneur holding $250K funding competition for startups
A Canadian entrepreneur is giving back by holding a contest for $250,000 to help a startup turn their business idea into a reality.
London
-
London fire crews battle attic fire
No injuries are reported after a 'substantial fire,' according to London Fire Department. Crews were called to the working fire in the 400 block of Waterloo Street near Dufferin Avenue on Thursday morning.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Cleanup underway after region smacked by storm
Buses are cancelled across southern Ontario on Thursday and Environment Canada has issued a freezing drizzle advisory.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
The federal government says it has reached an agreement in principle with Ontario on health care.
Windsor
-
All buses cancelled, freezing drizzle advisory in effect
With a freezing drizzle advisory in effect, all board provided transportation in the city of Windsor as well as in Essex County is cancelled for the day.
-
Late night fire in east Windsor
An investigator has been called in after a residential fire in east Windsor. Crews were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Darfield Road near Spitfire Way around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
-
Canadian government to invest more than $12 million in combatting invasive species
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra committed $12.5 million in funding Wednesday to launch the Ballast Water Innovation Program aimed at keeping invasive species out of the Great Lakes.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Freezing drizzle possible across the region
Environment Canada has issued a freezing drizzle advisory for Innisfil and Dufferin regions.
-
Fatal crash in Huntsville closes Highway 11
The single-vehicle collision happened Wednesday evening shortly after 9 p.m.
Northern Ontario
-
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
-
‘We are people trying to be Canadian’: Northern Ontario family fears for their safety, faces deportation to Mexico
A Sudbury-area mother and her two daughters face deportation to Mexico Feb. 28 and say they fear for their safety if they are forced to return.
-
Police highlight sucess stories on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
On the heels of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday, members a multiple police services announced a province-wide update on operations surrounding their operations.
Ottawa
-
Here's where Ottawa's new photo radar cameras are going to go
The city says it plans to install 23 new cameras this year, bringing the total to 40 by the end of 2023, including four cameras on high-speed roads to see if they help reduce street racing.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
The federal government says it has reached an agreement in principle with Ontario on health care.
-
Ottawa blanketed in snow overnight, more on the way
Ottawa residents are waking up to a blanket of snow Thursday morning, with authorities warning of slow going on the roads.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
The federal government says it has reached an agreement in principle with Ontario on health care.
-
Reactions pour in over Toronto officer promoted decades after killings, beating of Black men
The controversial history of a Toronto police officer in the 1990s is still relevant today and should have been considered during a decision to promote him to lead the Toronto Police Service’s (TPS) professional standards unit, critics say.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto digging out after winter storm dumps 17 cm of snow
Follow along here for updates as a major winter storm hits the GTA and much of southern Ontario.
Montreal
-
Massive surge in hospitalizations of babies and young kids due to COVID recorded in 2nd year of pandemic
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
-
Quebec government to table its next budget on March 21
The Quebec government will table its next budget on Tuesday, March 21, in the national assembly.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Blowing snow advisory ends in Montreal
Conditions have improved, but the snow is still falling in Montreal. The area could receive up to 5 centimetres of snow through the morning and afternoon, with temperatures hovering around the -11 C mark (-21 C with the wind chill).
Atlantic
-
Family of woman who died at Amherst ER suing Nova Scotia Health, physician
The family of a 37-year-old woman who died after waiting hours for treatment at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., on Dec. 31, 2022, is suing the province's health authority in order to get answers into her death.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry will release final report in Truro; families of victims to attend
The inquiry examining Nova Scotia’s April 2020 mass shooting has announced its commissioners will release their final report and recommendations in Truro, N.S., on March 30.
-
N.B., P.E.I. near agreements with Ottawa for 10-year bilateral health-care deal
The governments of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island are close to reaching one-on-one bilateral health-care deals with Ottawa for the next 10 years.
Winnipeg
-
Grieving man says home-care appointments for deceased wife weren't cancelled after her death
A grieving Winnipeg man wants to know why his late wife's home care appointments weren't cancelled after her death.
-
Police deal with 'prolonged call' on Dufferin Ave where fire was started
Several police and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service units were on scene at a home on Dufferin Avenue for the majority of the day Wednesday in what police are saying was a "prolonged call."
-
Massive surge in hospitalizations of babies and young kids due to COVID recorded in 2nd year of pandemic
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Calgary
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Extreme cold warning will persist in Calgary through Friday morning
Calgary's two-day deep freeze is here/
-
Heavy snowfall causes accessibility concerns for Calgarians with mobility issues
With as much as 40 centimetres of snow over the past 48 hours and more on the way, people with mobility issues are facing significant challenges getting around Calgary.
-
Tsuut'ina Nation police interview witnesses as 'Dances with Wolves' star's sex assault case heads to trial
The police force of a southern Alberta First Nation community is continuing to investigate local allegations against Nathan Chasing Horse, the Dances with Wolves actor facing sex assault and sex trafficking charges.
Edmonton
-
Singers Molly Johnson, k.d. lang among laureates of GG Performing Arts Awards
Learning she'd been awarded Canada's highest honour in the performing arts elicited two extreme emotions from jazz singer and philanthropist Molly Johnson. On one hand, she says she was 'gobsmacked' and 'shocked' to be among those getting a Governor General's Performing Arts Award for lifetime artistic achievement.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Another day of extreme cold
It's another day under the extreme cold warning in Edmonton and right across Alberta.
-
Man accused of luring vulnerable women to hotel rooms with drugs charged with human trafficking: ALERT
A 37-year-old man has been arrested after police say more than a dozen vulnerable Edmontonians were targeted for trafficking and sexual assault, with investigators believing there are more victims.
Vancouver
-
Poaching, profiting, forced moves: Realities of 'inequitable' healthcare in Northern B.C.
There are various numbers and statistics to quantify how short-staffed the health-care system is in Northern, B.C. but it’s the toll on British Columbians that shows just how dire the situation is.
-
'Remarkable growth' in B.C. Indigenous language learning opportunities, report finds
There has been 'remarkable growth' in the number of Indigenous people in B.C. who are learning their languages, according to a new report.
-
Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister under fire over contract with foreign NGO
As more First Nations announce discoveries of potential unmarked grave sites at former residential schools, there have been calls for any deceased children located to be identified and repatriated to their home communities.