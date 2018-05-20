

CTV Kitchener





It might technically be the second long weekend of the spring but for most people, Victoria Day marks the unofficial start to summer.

With Monday being a statutory holiday across Canada, many businesses and services are running modified hours or closing for the entire day.

Here’s a look at some of the holiday weekend’s biggest impacts in Waterloo Region:

Curbside waste collection will take place as normal; waste drop-off sites will be closed Monday

Mail will not be delivered on Monday

Grand River Transit buses will spend Monday operating on a Sunday schedule

Major bank branches will be closed Monday

Fairview Park Mall, Conestoga Mall and Cambridge Centre will be closed Monday

LCBO and The Beer Store locations will be closed Monday

Many grocery stores and pharmacies will be closed on Monday. Others may be open limited hours. Check your local store for details

Branches of the Kitchener Public Library, Waterloo Public Library, Idea Exchange and Region of Waterloo Public Library will not be open Monday

All local municipal offices will be closed Monday

Pools and community centres in Kitchener will be closed Monday

Kitchener’s splash pads open for the season this summer, with the exception of the one at McLennan Park

The Waterloo Memorial Recreation Centre, Albert McCormick Community Centre and RIM Park will be closed Monday

City of Cambridge-run arenas and community centres will be closed Monday

Looking to mark Victoria Day with fireworks? In Kitchener, doing so is legal from Sunday until Tuesday. Waterloo’s bylaw is looser, allowing for fireworks to be set off up to a week before and after the holiday, while Cambridge lets its residents use fireworks between Saturday and Wednesday.

And if you don’t want to light up your own fireworks, New Dundee will be holding their own display Sunday evening at dusk at the community centre.