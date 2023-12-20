Victim of Kitchener CO poisoning was recent grad from India, says family friend
The 25-year-old man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Kitchener home Tuesday was a recently graduated international student from India, a family friend says.
“He’s an only child here. He came four years ago. Now the parents are back home in India,” said Don Patel, speaking on behalf of the family.
“They cannot stop crying. They’re thinking: ‘How can this happen? Why my son?”
The family has chosen not to publicly release the man’s name.
Police and the Kitchener Fire Department said they believe the carbon monoxide poisoning was accidental and caused by a car left running in the home’s garage. Emergency crews arrived at the home around 7:30 a.m.
Patel said the man who died was the first person in the home to wake up on Tuesday morning.
“He came down. He heard some noise,” he said. “As soon as he opened the garage door the inhalants of the stuff made him just collapse right there.”
He was later found by firefighters in the garage without vital signs.
Six other residents of the home were taken to hospital.
Speaking Wednesday afternoon, Patel said they are all in good, stable condition and are being released from hospital.
Don Patel is a family friend of the man who died. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)
NO WORKING CO ALARMS IN HOME: KITCHENER FIRE
Deputy Fire Chief Chris Davidson said no working carbon monoxide alarms were found in the home.
It is mandatory to have working fire and carbon monoxide alarms in every home in Ontario and fire officials say this incident is a tragic reminder of what can happen if you don’t.
“Have a working carbon monoxide alarm in your home,” Davidson said. “It protects you and your family [from] something that really is impossible to detect without it.”
He said the Kitchener Fire Department rarely sees carbon monoxide poisoning deaths, but said they go to CO alarm calls daily.
BODY WILL BE REPATRIATED TO INDIA
As for the family that lost their son, they now have to deal with the unthinkable.
“A tragedy like this, nobody can expect, but nobody should be expecting this kind of thing to happen in their family or friends,” Patel said.
He and others are working with the coroner and the consulate to ensure the 25-year-old’s body is returned to India as soon as possible.
“To wait for a week or 10 days to receive their loved one, it is heart breaking, so we are trying to work with all the authorities we can,” he said.
Patel said Kitchener Fire has cleared the other residents to go back into the home, but most are still too emotional to do so.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 10 dead, 30 injured in a mass shooting in downtown Prague
A mass shooting in downtown Prague killed 10 people and injured about 30 others, and the person who opened fire also is dead, Czech police and the city's rescue service said Thursday.
BREAKING Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
B.C. woman fired after 'strongly worded' email wins $81K for wrongful termination
A B.C. woman who was fired over one "strongly worded" email has been awarded $81,100 in compensation for wrongful dismissal, according to a supreme court decision.
Israel's Gaza campaign puts its own long-term safety at risk, Trudeau says
Israel's close friends are worried its military campaign in the Gaza Strip is putting at risk the country's long-term safety, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview that aired on Thursday.
Oklahoma judge rules a man who wrongfully spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder is innocent
An Oklahoma judge has exonerated a man who spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder, the longest serving inmate to be declared innocent of a crime.
Are you planning on cutting back on Christmas festivities? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from people who may be cutting back on Christmas festivities this year for various reasons such as costs and morale.
Canada faces green Christmas as El Nino follows warm summer, head climatologist says
Canada's chief climatologist says if you don't already have it, the song is the only white Christmas you're likely to get.
Man convicted in Amanda Todd's cyberbullying case sentenced to 6 years
A Dutch man, who was convicted in British Columbia of charges including extortion and harassment related to a Canadian teenager who took her own life after he blackmailed her online, had his sentence cut Thursday by an Amsterdam court from 13 years to six.
How police failed to stop a serial killer: Investigation reveals key takeaways
A year after DeAngelo Martin was sent to prison, is it clear that police failed repeatedly to follow up on leads or take investigative steps that may have averted his killing spree, despite receiving repeated warnings that Martin was a violent predator, an Associated Press investigation has found.
London
-
Arrest of alleged dangerous driver briefly closes 401
A complaint of dangerous driving on Highway 401 Wednesday afternoon led to a police pursuit and multiple charges for the driver.
-
Church service honours 64 people who have died from homelessness in 2023
A candlelight church service in honour of those who have lost their lives to homelessness was held in London Wednesday night.
-
One injured in Sarnia firearms incident
Sarnia police say a victim received treatment for a gunshot wound injury Wednesday night after a firearms incident.
Windsor
-
Daughter of 'Friends' super-fan transforms mom's kitchen to resemble iconic TV show
No one told Stephanie McGrayne her kitchen was gonna' be this way — featuring blue cabinets, a brick backsplash, and yellow-tinted window drapes.
-
Amherstburg house fire deemed suspicious
The Windsor Police Arson Unit is investigating a house fire that has been deemed suspicious in Amherstburg.
-
Chatham man arrested in downtown Windsor stabbing
Windsor police say a 21-year-old Chatham man has been arrested in connection to stabbing Monday that stemmed from a downtown fight.
Barrie
-
Stolen Corvette relocated by GPS in Caledon
On Friday, a 2024 Chevrolet Corvette was tracked via GPS to a residence in the Town of Caledon.
-
Pick-up truck knocks down hydro pole in busy Barrie intersection
A pick-up truck struck a hydro post just north of Ardagh Road at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
-
Driver accused of speeding nearly 100km/h over limit in poor weather, causing deadly Clearview crash faces charges
Police have arrested a man accused of speeding nearly 100 kilometres per hour over the posted limit during poor weather conditions and failing to stop at a stop sign, causing a deadly collision in September in Clearview Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Two killed in crash on Highway 655 in northern Ontario
Two northern Ontario residents were killed in a crash between two passenger vehicles on Highway 655 north of Timmins on Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Ontario family surprised brand new winter tires turned out to be three years old
A Newmarket, Ont. family was surprised when they bought a brand new set of winter tires last month that turned out to be more than three years old.
Ottawa
-
A tempestuous year for weather in the capital
It's been quite the year for weather in the capital—from heavy rain to flash flooding, three tornadoes and wildfire smoke. The only question now is what's to come?
-
15 things to do in Ottawa during the holiday season
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa over the holiday season.
-
Man found guilty in 2019 murder of Ottawa hip-hop artist Markland Campbell
Donald Musselman has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of 42-year-old Markland Campbell.
Toronto
-
Alleged stolen SUV slams into unmarked police vehicles in new video
A video showing the moment that the driver of a stolen car crashed into two unmarked police vehicles while trying to evade arrest in Etobicoke earlier this week has been released.
-
WATCH LIVE @ 11:45 a.m.
WATCH LIVE @ 11:45 a.m. Toronto to receive $471 million in federal housing funding
The federal government is set to announce nearly half a billion dollar in housing funding for the City of Toronto, according to a senior government source.
-
Ontario man charged after allegedly driving 173 km/hr before fatal September collision
A 33-year-old Ontario man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death following a fatal collision in September.
Montreal
-
Striking Quebec teachers block the Port of Montreal
Several hundred striking FAE teachers blocked the entrance to the Port of Montreal on Thursday to put more pressure on the Quebec government to end negotiations and find a deal.
-
American rapper Dave East pepper-sprayed by Montreal police outside his concert
Montreal police are defending the actions of officers who pepper-sprayed American rapper Dave East and some of his fans outside his concert Tuesday night.
-
Montreal real estate broker and model breaks Guinness record for underwater photo shoot
Montreal real estate broker, model and mother Kim Bruneau broke the Guinness record for deepest underwater model photoshoot after posing on a submerged oil tanker in the Bahamas.
Atlantic
-
Two P.E.I. youths receive 'homicide related charges'
Two youths who were arrested on Wednesday in connection to a P.E.I. missing person case have received “homicide related charges, according to the RCMP.
-
Thousands of outages, roads flooded in Maritimes
Many Maritimers woke up to more power outages and flooded roads on Thursday as crews work to restore electricity in the region.
-
Man charged with attempted murder for Dartmouth motel stabbing
A man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a stabbing at a Dartmouth, N.S., motel earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Woman assaulted, abandoned in dumpster; Winnipeg police searching for three suspects
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for three suspects after a woman was assaulted, forcibly confined at a Manitoba Housing complex and then thrown into a dumpster earlier this month, in an incident investigators are calling ‘disturbing.’
-
Selkirk closes iconic arena putting its future on thin ice
The old Barn in Selkirk has been a community hub for the past seven decades, but a drop in demand for ice time and a long list of needed repairs has prompted the city to shut the arena down this year.
-
North End fire forces area road closures
A structure fire in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas area on Thursday morning is forcing road closures in the area.
Calgary
-
Federal, provincial governments to make 'important' health-care announcement in Calgary
The federal and provincial governments will make a health care announcement at the new cancer centre in Calgary.
-
Calgary memorial service remembering lives lost to homelessness
The Calgary Homeless Foundation is remembering those who’ve lost their lives to homelessness this past year during a special memorial service on Thursday.
-
10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Dec. 22-24)
If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.
Edmonton
-
Did you trade Carey Price a rope for a stick in Edmonton in 2012? He has a message for you
Thirteen years later, a trade in Edmonton is still one of the most memorable of Carey Price's career.
-
'Disturbing' investigation into child, animal abuse leads to more than 100 charges
Two men and one woman are facing more than 100 charges in connection with the yearslong abuse of several children and pets in southeast Edmonton.
-
Edmonton police search for missing 12-year-old girl
A 12-year-old Edmonton girl has been missing for four days.
Vancouver
-
'Very different Christmas' for those affected by B.C. wildfires this season
British Columbia's 2023 wildfires were a life-changing disaster for many, and their impact has echoed into the holiday season.
-
Man convicted in Amanda Todd's cyberbullying case sentenced to 6 years
A Dutch man, who was convicted in British Columbia of charges including extortion and harassment related to a Canadian teenager who took her own life after he blackmailed her online, had his sentence cut Thursday by an Amsterdam court from 13 years to six.
-
Rebuild of first home in Lytton finally underway, 2.5 years after wildfire
It’s been a long time coming, but there is finally some encouraging news for frustrated evacuees who have been waiting to rebuild since the disastrous wildfire in the Village of Lytton two-and-a-half years ago.