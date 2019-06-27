Featured
Veterinarian called after fully loaded cattle truck crashes: police
Police are investigating after a fully loaded cattle truck crashed in Wellington North Township. (Photo: OPP)
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 11:46PM EDT
A collision involving a loaded cattle truck closed a road north of Arthur on Thursday evening.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Wellington Road 16, south of Road 89.
Police say the driver of the truck was not hurt but a veterinarian was called to tend to the injured animals.
Hydro crews were also on scene to repair the down hydro wires.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the cause of the collision.