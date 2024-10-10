Two pedestrians struck in separate crashes on the same day in Guelph

Two pedestrians were treated for minor injuries after being struck by vehicles in separate collisions on Wednesday in Guelph.

Just before 4 p.m., emergency services were called to the Metro parking lot on Edinburgh Road South.

Police say a woman was walking through the parking lot when she was hit by a reversing vehicle.

She was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

The second collision happened Wednesday night at 8:40 p.m. when a motorist reported he had struck a pedestrian at Gordon Street and College Avenue.

Officials say a woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A 35-year-old Guelph man was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.