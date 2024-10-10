KITCHENER
Kitchener

Two pedestrians struck in separate crashes on the same day in Guelph

An undated photo of a Guelph police car. (CTV News Kitchener) An undated photo of a Guelph police car. (CTV News Kitchener)
Share

Two pedestrians were treated for minor injuries after being struck by vehicles in separate collisions on Wednesday in Guelph.

Just before 4 p.m., emergency services were called to the Metro parking lot on Edinburgh Road South.

Police say a woman was walking through the parking lot when she was hit by a reversing vehicle.

She was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

The second collision happened Wednesday night at 8:40 p.m. when a motorist reported he had struck a pedestrian at Gordon Street and College Avenue.

Officials say a woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A 35-year-old Guelph man was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Windsor

Barrie

Ottawa

Toronto

Calgary

Saskatoon

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News