Vehicles damaged at Waterloo dealerships

Vehicles at three Waterloo car dealerships were damaged early Thursday morning, and police are hoping the public can help them identify the two suspects.

Waterloo regional police were called to Northfield Drive West and Parkside Drive around 2 a.m.

They determined two people had damaged a total of 19 vehicles at three dealerships.

Both suspects were described as males with a slim build and approximately 5-foot-8 tall. One was said to be wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, a baseball hat and a backpack. The other was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing, dark pants and a backpack.

Police are continuing to investigate these incidents.