KITCHENER -- Purple fentanyl was seized in a reported traffic stop that involved a vehicle rolling into a police cruiser.

A Guelph officer first observed a vehicle driving in a suspicious manner at the intersection of Speedvale Avenue West and Brentwood Drive, according to officials.

The vehicle allegedly skid into a curb, quickly reversed, squealed its tires, and accelerated into a nearby driveway.

The officer performed a traffic stop and reportedly saw a man jump out of the driver’s seat into the back seat.

Police say the vehicle then began rolling backwards and crashed into the police cruiser as the front passenger climbed into the driver’s seat.

The initial driver, who the officer reportedly saw jump into the front passenger seat, was subsequently arrested.

Police found purple fentanyl valued at just over $2,000 and four amphetamine salt pills valued at $75 in a search of his coat, according to officials.

A 37-year-old Fergus man has been charged with two counts of operation while prohibited, two counts of driving while under suspension, dangerous operation, three counts of breach of probation, and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing on Monday.