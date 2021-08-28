Van goes up in flames in Waterloo plaza

KITCHENER -

A van fully engulfed in flames was the centre of attention at a busy Waterloo plaza Saturday afternoon.

The van could be seen on fire at 4:30 p.m. in front of an A&W at the Erb Street and Erbsville Road plaza.

Fire crews were on scene putting out the flames, as police and paramedics arrived shortly after.

The plaza was blocked off to the public by cruisers as emergency crews handled the incident.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured.