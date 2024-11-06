Demand for House of Friendship Christmas program shuts down phoneline, hundreds queue online
A nonprofit organization is reporting overwhelming demand for an annual program designed to help people around the Christmas holidays.
House of Friendship, a Waterloo Region based organization, opened up registrations for their Christmas Food Program on Nov. 1.
In a post on social media later that day, the organization said, “Due to the incredible need in the community for this service, we received over 1,000 requests in the first hour. The phone line shut down, and the website is queued at 986 people waiting at this moment.”
Hours later, House of Friendship posted an update, saying they were still actively working on registering as many participants as possible.
The Christmas Food Program helps people living on a low income in Waterloo Region. According to the House of the Friendship’s website, more than 4,600 families have received a frozen turkey and a gift card to help them put a special holiday meal on the table.
The program is possible thanks to the combined efforts of the Rotary Club of Kitchener Conestoga’s annual Turkey Drive, other community donations and hundreds of volunteers.
