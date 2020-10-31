KITCHENER -- The sun may have been up, but vampires and zombies were still roaming the streets of Kitchener on Halloween.

The spooky costumes were just a few of many to be seen at daytime activities in the city.

In downtown Kitchener, a Halloween-themed art walk could be taken in, while free drive-thru trick or treating was available at Bingemans.

“We just thought it was really a shame that kids would have to miss this so this was our part to give something back for our community,” said Bingemans president Mark Bingeman.

The even required pre-registration and completely booked up within a few hours.

Distanced candy hand-out was also taking place at the Kitchener Market, but ended early.

“We actually have run out of candy bags now because we were really well attended,” said Kitchener Market manager Cameron Dale.

Residents tell CTV News they’re planning on finding some Halloween alternatives for the rest of the day and evening.

“In our neighbourhood we just figured we’d dress up and just walk and try to scare some people,” one resident said. “It’s Halloween: you have to have some fun but still social distance.”

Local public health officials have issued warnings for those trick or treating this year to stick with their immediate household and wear facemasks.

Partygoers are encouraged to simply stay at home this year.