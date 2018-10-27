

CTV Kitchener





Thousands of kids and parents attended the annual Science Open House and Gem & Mineral Show at the University of Waterloo this weekend.

The free event is a chance for young scientists to learn from current UW science students and experience how fun the discipline can be.

“I thought it was pretty cool to see how bubbles could get set on fire,” says young scientist William Ramer.

From geology, to chemistry, to climate change, science enthusiasts learned all about the many mediums surrounding science.

For the more mature students, today is about much more than setting bubbles on fire. It is about taking skills and molding the minds of another generation.

“I want people to know that even if they are baking cookies or if they are driving a car they are being scientists just by doing that,” says UW science student Leanne Racicot.

And it may be working.

“One day I want to come here and be a student and learn about all this stuff,” says Ramer.

With reporting from Tyler Calver