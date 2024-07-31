Utility trailer and mini track loader stolen from Brant business

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for two suspects after a break-in at a Brant County business.

Police said two people gained entry to the property on Oak Park Road near Powerline Road sometime between 4:40 a.m. and 5:10 a.m.

Investigators said a dark coloured truck was nearby during the break-in.

A 2022 Bobcat MT100 mini track loader and a 2024 Duratrail 6x12 galvanized steel utility trailer were taken. The estimated value of the stolen items comes in at over $50,000.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Brant County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.