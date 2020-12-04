WATERLOO -- Uptown Waterloo Public Square looks a little brighter thanks to a virtual Christmas tree on Friday night.

Residents were invited to join the celebration online.

There was no crowd at this year's event, but Santa made an appearance.

The tree is donated by a resident every year.

Skating is also available now daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. People are asked to maintain physical distancing while in the square.