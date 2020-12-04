Advertisement
Uptown Waterloo tree lit up in virtual ceremony
Published Friday, December 4, 2020 9:24PM EST
The Christmas tree in Uptown Waterloo Public Square was lit in an online ceremony
WATERLOO -- Uptown Waterloo Public Square looks a little brighter thanks to a virtual Christmas tree on Friday night.
Residents were invited to join the celebration online.
There was no crowd at this year's event, but Santa made an appearance.
The tree is donated by a resident every year.
Skating is also available now daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. People are asked to maintain physical distancing while in the square.