KITCHENER -- The skating rink in Waterloo Public Square will open on Friday at 3 p.m.

It will be available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents are asked to maintain two metres of physical distancing both on and off the ice. It will have a maximum capacity of 25 people.

The rink is just for recreational skating. No hockey sticks, pucks, scrimmages or games are allowed.

People are also asked to be mindful of others waiting to skate during busy times.

There are no washrooms or on-site skate rentals, the city said.

Outdoor ice rinks are allowed to stay open even in the event that Waterloo Region moves into a lockdown, the province’s website says, with restrictions in place.