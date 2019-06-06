

CTV Kitchener





If you’ve been enjoying the Toronto Raptors’ run in the playoffs, you can celebrate it with fellow fans in Waterloo.

The city announced it would be hosting its own Jurassic Park for games four and five on June 7 and 10.

Called “WE THE NORTH Square,” the events will be free to attend. They’re supported by a number of community supporters and the Uptown Waterloo BIA.

Huge inflatable screens were donated by loop for game four and Beertown Waterloo for game five. Long and McQuade is donating speakers for game four as well.

The KW Titans will be hosting shooting contests before both games. Fans will also be able to get food thanks to a number of food trucks that will be on site.

Tip-off for both games is at 9 p.m.

Kitchener has had its own Jurassic Park at Bobby O’Briens in downtown Kitchener. Cambridge, meanwhile, is hosting its free viewing parties in Civic Square.