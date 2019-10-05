

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





WATERLOO – King Street in Uptown Waterloo has now been officially reopened to traffic.

This marks the completion of the second phase of the streetscape project.

Uptown Waterloo BIA celebrated the completion with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new and improved King Street between Bridgeport Road and Elgin Street features benches, separated bike lanes and racks, wider sidewalks for patios and thematic LED lights.

"With the new streetscaping, it's more mobile-friendly. So for pedestrians, cyclists, scooters, whoever, we have something for everybody here now," says Uptown Waterloo BIA executive director Tracy Van Kalsbeek.

Construction on King Street began six years ago. It started with ION construction and was followed by the first phase of the streetscape project.

The project cost $11 million and was funded by the City of Waterloo, the region, Uptown Waterloo BIA and the province.