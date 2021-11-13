Up to 10 cm of snow expected Sunday in Waterloo-Wellington area

KITCHENER -

Residents of Waterloo Region and Wellington County can expect some snow on Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement saying 2-6 cm of snow can be expected across the area throughout the afternoon and night, but up to 10 cm is possible in certain spots.

The agency adds that there could be a mix of rain during the snowfall that reduces the total accumulation.

Warm ground temperatures in certain parts may also help with melting the snow.