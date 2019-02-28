

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Region saw a record number of overdose deaths last month, and on Thursday, a group of people decided to tackle the issue by setting up unregulated injection sites.

The sites—which are temporary and illegal—will be set up for several hours in different places around the region.

“Over the last three days, we’ve talked to 500 drug users in the region who said that they need such a site, and one of the reasons we’re doing it is to raise awareness and to push the region, that’s been dragging its heels, to do something about this,” explains anti-poverty activist Julian Ichim.

They will be open from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will house naloxone kits, clean needles, bins to discard used needles and other medical supplies.

Volunteers say they are trained in administering naloxone and have basic first aid knowledge.

Public Health says it is aware of the sites, and regional police say they are monitoring the situation to ensure the community is safe.

The debate around safe consumption sites has been ongoing for over a year—the region initially chose five prospective sites in Kitchener and Cambridge, releasing financial information on these in December.

No sites have been given the green light to move forward.