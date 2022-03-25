University of Waterloo terminates 49 staff over vaccine rules

The University of Waterloo has terminated 49 of its staff over the school's COVID-19 proof of vaccination requirement.

The school said the "vast majority" of those employees were non-faculty members.

"We have an obligation under the Heath and Safety Act to protect our employees, and the employees have the obligation to comply," said Nick Manning, vice-president of university relations. "All of those who weren't able to be compliant after progressive measures faced the ultimate result of termination."

Those progressive measures included both paid and unpaid leave.

Manning also told CTV News that 170 students and employees were granted an accommodation on medical and religious grounds.

The University of Waterloo announced its proof of vaccination mandate for students, staff and visitors before the start of the Fall 2021 term.

Earlier this week, the school announced it would suspended its proof of vaccination requirement for entry onto campus on May 1.