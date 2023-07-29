University of Waterloo student competing to become fittest man on earth
Kitchener's Jack Farlow is not the average gym rat.
The 21-year-old University of Waterloo student is one of 40 men who has qualified for the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games.
He'll be competing in Madison, Wisconsin in August in hopes of bringing home the top prize of $315,000.
"It's an athletic highlight of my life, to say the least," said Farlow. "Hopefully it's not the only time I go."
Running, biking, Olympic weightlifting, and bodyweight exercises like pull-ups and push-ups are all part of the routine for the competitor.
"Jack is amazingly strong, especially for his age," said Josh Woolley, Jack's coach. "That's probably one of the big things that really separates him early in the sport. His gymnastics work is also really good."
Joining Farlow at the games is Cambridge's Emma Lawson, who one last season's rookie of the year in the games and holds the title of sixth fittest woman on earth.
"It's pretty cool, especially for me being from a smaller town," said Lawson. "Usually a lot of them are from the states, so it's really cool to have two of us here in Waterloo."
Along with up to six hours of training per day, Farlow is also the only student athlete at the 2023 games, as he's currently a second-year biomedical engineering student at UW.
"I'm an alumni of Waterloo, so I know what the engineering program is like," said Woolley. "It's extremely difficult, and for him to do well there and excel in the sport, I honestly don't know how he balances it all."
Farlow leaves for Madison on Sunday, with the games opening for four days of competition on Aug. 3.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Firefighter dies battling wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C.
A contracted firefighter battling the Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C., has died, the province confirmed Saturday afternoon.
Labour minister directs board to consider imposing new contract or arbitration on B.C. port workers
Canada's labour minister says he is taking action to restore long-term stability at B.C.'s ports after unionized workers rejected a tentative agreement late Friday night.
Metro workers walk off the job as grocery chain closes GTA stores
The head of the union representing thousands of striking Metro grocery store workers across the Greater Toronto Area says members can no longer accept labour agreements that still leave them scrambling to make ends meet.
Air passenger traffic at Canada's airports more than doubled in 2022: StatCan
The number of passengers who travelled through Canada's airports more than doubled in 2022 compared to the previous year. But air travel is still lower than pre-pandemic levels, the recent data from Statistics Canada shows.
Canada's Liendo breaks own national record, wins silver in men's 100-metre butterfly
Canada's Josh Liendo won silver in the men's 100-metre butterfly with a Canadian record time at the World Aquatics Championships on Saturday.
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons culminating in a rare blue moon.
Federal government struggling to get rid of millions of extra COVID-19 rapid tests
The federal government is sitting on a stockpile of 39 million extra rapid tests for COVID-19 and is struggling to get rid of them without chucking them in the trash, an internal Health Canada memo shows.
'Perfectly excited': Canadian scientists await first look at bits from asteroid Bennu
A group of Canadian scientists is awaiting delivery of an outer space postcard from the past.
A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills at least 9 people and wounds scores
A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least nine people and wounded scores, officials said.
London
-
Londoner wins 'RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars' season eight
A Londoner is celebrating after winning the biggest accolade in drag, and she is using her platform to celebrate the stories of the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Pet owner charged after leaving dog inside hot car in Grand Bend
A pet owner has been charged after they allegedly left their dog inside a hot vehicle in Grand Bend, Ont., which prompted a rescue from OPP officers earlier this month.
-
'The Liberals are back': Provincial Liberal leader candidate tours southwestern Ontario this weekend
The frontrunner in the race to the Ontario Liberal party leader is making her way through southwestern Ontario this weekend. Bonnie Crombie — the mayor of Mississauga and former Liberal MP — held campaign stops in London, Sarnia, and Windsor on Saturday.
Windsor
-
'He's looking down with love': Windsor, Ont. car enthusiast gets classic car funeral procession
A Windsor man who died earlier this week was laid to rest Saturday afternoon, but not before he was treated to quite the fitting procession for a car enthusiast.
-
Murder suspect in custody, a citizen gets an impaired transport truck driver off the road, and thunderstorms hammer the region: Top Windsor stories this week
Michigan police have arrested a man wanted for murder after eight months on the lam, a citizen is credited with getting an allegedly impaired transport truck driver off Highway 401, and residents clean up after thunderstorms tore through the region. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
-
Windsor police issue 75 traffic violations during speeding enforcement blitz
Windsor police were kept busy on Friday with the Traffic Enforcement Unit conducting a speeding enforcement blitz across the city.
Barrie
-
Police, agencies raise awareness around human trafficking in York Region
Police and community agencies in York Region are raising awareness about the dangers of human trafficking.
-
Man charged after random knife attack in Barrie plaza
A 54-year-old man is in custody after two women were attacked by a man wielding a knife in a Barrie plaza Friday night.
-
Homicide investigation underway after shooting at Penetanguishene mall
Provincial police confirm one person has died after a shooting at a Penetanguishene mall Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Some Ontario drivers' insurance premiums will go up soon if they don't have this security feature
An Ontario driver was 'shocked' that his insurance company threatened to increase his premiums unless he installed a certain security device in his vehicle.
-
Cyclists hit the trails for the ‘Salty Marie’
Cyclists and a few runners converged on the Hiawatha Highlands in Sault Ste. Marie to compete in the first Salty Marie Trails Festival.
-
OPP stop 23-year-old driving 141km/h on Hwy. 144
A 23-year-old driver from Sudbury is in some trouble with police following a traffic stop on Highway 144 on Friday.
Ottawa
-
Cleanup continues after storm knocks out power, damages trees in Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa says it is treating Friday's storm as a "multi-day restoration event" after power was knocked out to thousands of customers across the city.
-
OTTAWA TRAFFIC
OTTAWA TRAFFIC | What you need to know about the closure of a section of Hwy. 417 in Ottawa this weekend
A section of Hwy. 417 is closed in both directions between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road until 5 a.m. on Monday for the installation of a new pedestrian bridge. Motorists are being warned to expect delays.
-
Some councillors call for free transit to compensate OC Transpo riders for latest LRT shutdown
Some Ottawa councillors want the city and OC Transpo to provide free transit to riders to compensate them for the disruptions caused by the ongoing O-Train shutdown.
Toronto
-
Metro workers walk off the job as grocery chain closes GTA stores
The head of the union representing thousands of striking Metro grocery store workers across the Greater Toronto Area says members can no longer accept labour agreements that still leave them scrambling to make ends meet.
-
Driver dead after fiery crash in Rexdale, SIU investigating: police
A driver is dead after their vehicle reportedly crashed into a bridge in Rexdale Saturday afternoon, police say.
-
Pedestrian killed after being struck by impaired driver in Scarborough: police
A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday night.
Montreal
-
Excitement, optimism as hundreds line up to ride Montreal's new light-rail train line
Lines wrapped through Montreal's central station on Saturday as hundreds of people waited to board the metro area's new light-rail train system, many of them showing up just to marvel at the new transit service, even if they don't expect to take it often.
-
'Ghost skateboard' honors young Montreal man killed in hit-and-run
A vigil was held this weekend for Jacob Robitaille, a 21-year-old Montreal skateboarder killed in a hit-and-run earlier this year.
-
Three men shot leaving bars at Quartier Dix 30 in Brossard
Three men suffered gunshot wounds after an altercation between two groups outside bars in Quartier Dix 30 in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
Missing man last seen tubing in Lunenburg County found dead
The body of a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen drifting down Gold River has been found, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
Winnipeg
-
Family calling for speedier investigations after assault charges dropped
One woman says she wants to see investigations into abuse allegations for people living in care homes sped up.
-
Liquor Mart strike extending into Saturday
Strike action for Manitoba Liquor Mart workers will continue this weekend.
-
This is how many claims MPI received from this week's storm
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) received well over 1,000 claims as a result of a severe storm earlier this week across Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Plane crashes near Kananaskis Village
Emergency crews have been deployed to Heart Creek Day Use Area, near where a plane crashed Friday night in Kananaskis country.
-
‘Flip the Script’ art exhibition celebrates Calgary’s diverse history
A local art exhibition at Fort Calgary is showcasing the work of more than 150 artists on Saturday to celebrate the city’s rich and diverse history.
-
1 dead, 5 injured in fatal crash in southeast Edmonton
Police are investigating a crash that left a 21-year-old man dead and five others injured early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 5 injured in fatal crash in southeast Edmonton
Police are investigating a crash that left a 21-year-old man dead and five others injured early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.
-
Edmonton teen, 16, missing for more than 2 weeks: police
Police in the Alberta capital issued an alert Friday evening for a teenager who's been missing for more than two weeks.
-
'We are sorry': Edmonton Corn Maze issues statement on RCMP theme
The Edmonton Corn Maze says it will give more thought to future themes, to make sure the maze is a welcoming space for everyone.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Firefighter dies battling wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C.
A contracted firefighter battling the Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C., has died, the province confirmed Saturday afternoon.
-
Labour minister directs board to consider imposing new contract or arbitration on B.C. port workers
Canada's labour minister says he is taking action to restore long-term stability at B.C.'s ports after unionized workers rejected a tentative agreement late Friday night.
-
Highway Patrol stops hundreds of drivers travelling to and from Shambhala Music Festival for speeding, impairment
BC Highway Patrol says the popular Shambhala Music Festival in Salmo, B.C. kept officers busy over the past two weeks, pulling over hundreds of drivers and issuing dozens of tickets.