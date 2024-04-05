University of Waterloo profs launch battery centre for electric vehicle development
A team from the University of Waterloo is launching a new battery research centre that aims to help with developing electric vehicles.
The Ontario Battery and Electrochemistry Research Centre (OBEC) is led by science professor Linda Nazar, and engineering professor Michael Pope.
It will be Canada’s newest facility tasked with advancing electric vehicle battery development.
“While there is an urgent need to train people to work on the next-generation EV battery gigafactories being built here in Canada by the likes of Volkswagen, Stellantis, Umicore and BASF, it is equally important to develop these next generation technologies and help local industry meet growing market demand,” said Pope, in a release. “These batteries, however, will be more sustainable, less expensive, safer and longer-lasting that the Li-ion batteries we see today.”
OBEC’s initial funding comes from a $5 million investment made by the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) and the university.
The OBEC will help train UW’s undergraduate and graduate students, as well as post-doctoral fellows, to advance their expertise in electrochemistry. The team hopes it will help support start-ups and larger businesses that focus on developing new products that could power the next generation of vehicles.
The facility will look to advance research across all-solid-state, metal-air batteries, metal-sulfur and batteries based on alternatives to lithium like sodium, an abundant and inexpensive material.
Researchers will have access to dedicated tools they can use to help discover novel electrode and electrolyte materials.
“As we push the limits in terms of material performance, electrochemical energy systems become increasingly complex,” said Nazar, in the release. “This makes it challenging, if not impossible, to fully understand the underlying science that is necessary to push the science and technology forward when conventional characterization methods are used.”
