University of Waterloo marks new commitment to truth and reconciliation with ceremony

A first-of-its-kind ceremony was held Thursday between the University of Waterloo and Indigenous elders as members of the local Indigenous community invited the school to make a full commitment to truth and reconciliation.

The ceremony started at 7 a.m. with a sunrise ceremony at the Ceremonial Fire Grounds at United College. Following the sunrise ceremony, a cedar circle was held where elders asked the university to mark the agreement between UW and the Indigenous community.

Myeengun Henry, an elder and Indigenous knowledge keeper at the university and a former chief, said the purpose of the Indigenous commitment ceremony is for the University of Waterloo to publicly acknowledge the harm that colonization has caused to Indigenous peoples and to commit to work towards being an ally.

“It is about reconciliation, but it’s so much more than words,” said Jean Becker, Indigenous relations at UW. “For me, what today really symbolized is the action the university is taking. As Indigenous people, we’ve heard a lot of promises over the years, we’ve heard a lot of beautiful speeches, [but] we haven’t seen so much action.”

Vivek Goel, president and vice-chancellor at UW said the ceremony is a unique commitment to be held on campus.

“We have obviously been committed to truth and reconciliation, but we’ve done it in our forms, in our settler forms,” Goel said. “Today we’re doing a ceremony that is being led by our Indigenous community.”

The event ended with a pipe ceremony and a feast.