Guelph Transit strike could start this week
People who take the bus in Guelph might need to make alternate plans as a potential strike is looming.
According to a news release from The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU), 260 Guelph Transit workers are prepared to walk off the job at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
The release goes on the say there will be no transit service unless a tentative agreement is reached beforehand.
Members of ATU Local 1189, the union chapter that represents transit workers in Guelph, will be holding a picket outside Guelph City hall on Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
“We hope to reach a deal at the table this week and are prepared to continue bargaining at the table if the City comes prepared with a much better offer and no concessions,” ATLU Local 1189 President Scott Bate said in the release. “Otherwise, we must respect that our members, Guelph Transit workers, voted 99.5% in favour of a strike if the City is not willing to negotiate a fair contract – and that’s what we will do.”
Contract talks stalled last month and the union filed a no-board report with the Ministry of Labour. The union said the outstanding issues revolved around pay, work environment, and work-life balance.
“Our members don’t want to go on strike because we know how crucial our work is to ensure safe and reliable transportation provided by our experienced bus operators,” ATU International President John Costa said. “Our Guelph Transit members have the full support of our membership across Canada and the U.S. For the sake of our riders and our community, we hope the City will come back to the table this week to give these workers the fair contract they deserve.”
CTV News has reached out to the City of Guelph and Bate for further comments.
