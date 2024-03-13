KITCHENER
    • University of Guelph union workers closing in on potential strike

    A sign is seen at the entrance to the University of Guelph on Friday, March 24, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Hannah Yoon) A sign is seen at the entrance to the University of Guelph on Friday, March 24, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Hannah Yoon)
    Some union members at the University of Guelph are one step closer to a potential strike.

    In an email to CTV News, the president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) 3913, Scott Duchesne, said the union has requested a no board report.

    “Once the report is processed by the government, we will have seventeen days before we are in a legal strike position,” Duchesne wrote on Monday.

    He said that would put the union in a legal strike position in early April, when exams are set to start.

    The union represents teaching assistants and sessional lecturers at the university.

    Members are trying to negotiate for increased wages and benefits and address lost wages due to Bill 124.

    The union voted in favour of a strike mandate in late February.

    Duchesne says the union will continue negotiating with the university until the strike deadline

