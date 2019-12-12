KITCHENER -- The head coach of the University of Guelph's track and field program has gone on a personal leave of absence as the university reviews information about athlete experiences.

Dave Scott-Thomas is also the coach and founder of Speed River Track and Field. The club's website says he is the winner of the most Coach of the Year Awards in CIS history.

He's coached eight Olympians and over 100 national team athletes, the website says.

The University of Guelph says it received information from current and former athletes about their experiences on the team.

"We are actively and responsibly reviewing the information received in accordance with University processes and procedures," the university says in part in a statement.

"In accordance with the University’s policies and relevant privacy legislation, the University does not comment on such matters while those processes are underway."

The Speed River Track and Field website also says that Scott-Thomas is on a leave of absence.

Neither organization has commented on the exact nature of the information that led to the leave.