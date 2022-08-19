University of Guelph research facility receives $8.9 million boost

The world-renowned Centre for Biodiversity Genomics (CBG) at the University of Guelph has been awarded more than $8.9 million by the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI).

CBG develops and uses DNA-based identification systems to discover and monitor the diversity of multicellular life around the world.

The new funding will go towards the team of 120 researchers, qualified personnel and administrative staff as well as expensive equipment which requires regular maintenance.

The award is part of a $628 million investment announced today by Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. In total, 19 research centres at 14 institutions across Canada received funding.