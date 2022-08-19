University of Guelph research facility receives $8.9 million boost

The University of Guelph in Guelph, Ontario is shown on Friday March 24, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah Yoon The University of Guelph in Guelph, Ontario is shown on Friday March 24, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah Yoon

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver