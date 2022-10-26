University of Guelph receives licence to grow 'magic' mushrooms
Scientists at University of Guelph have received a rare licence from Health Canada to grow and cultivate psilocybin producing mushrooms, and are hoping their research could help unlock other potentially beneficial compounds produced by the fungi.
The U of G says it is one first universities in Canada to be approved to produce what are commonly known as “magic mushrooms.”
“What we’re really interested in looking at is the diversity in the mushroom,” said Max Jones, an associate professor of plant agriculture at the University of Guelph.
While many people may think of psychedelic mushrooms as a single species, in reality there are over 200 different species that produce psilocybin, Jones explained.
“As a biologist, what that implies to me is there’s an evolutionary pressure for these mushrooms to be producing compounds that interact with the human brain,” Jones said.
“And so our real question is, what else are they producing?”
Once Jones and his team cultivates the mushrooms, other scientists at the University of Guelph will analyze their compounds and use cellular models to see how any newly discovered properties might interact with the human brain.
“We suspect there’s a whole diversity of compounds that are undiscovered,” he said.
There are no plans to use the mushrooms in clinical, i.e. human trials at the University of Guelph, but Jones said one of the goals of the project is to provide a reliable supply for other researchers doing work in the field.
Interest in the therapeutic effects of psilocybin is growing, with the compound emerging as a promising avenue to treat depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and addiction.
The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is currently conducting its second major clinical psilocybin trial.
“Everyone knows someone that suffers from mental illness of some sort that may benefit from this research – and psilocybin is one thing, but there might be other compounds that have just as much medical value, or interact with psilocybin to make it more effective,” Jones said.
The university says the mushrooms will be grown in a “high-security facility” on campus that meets Health Canada’s standards.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What is RSV and what are the most common symptoms?
As Canada deals with an increase in cases of an illness that impacts the respiratory tract, doctors say there are certain symptoms to watch for and ways to battle the virus even with no vaccine available, including following public health protocols.
Seoul says allies agree 'unparalleled' response needed to a North Korea nuclear test
South Korea said on in Wednesday it had agreed with the United States and Japan that a resumption of nuclear testing by North Korea would have to be met with an 'unparalleled' response.
Bloc Quebecois' motion to sever ties with monarchy fails, but gets backing from other MPs
A Bloc Quebecois motion calling for Canada to sever ties with the monarchy failed on Wednesday, after Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet forced MPs to vote on whether the federal government should no longer be connected to what he called an 'incredibly racist' and 'archaic' institution.
Skechers says escorted Ye out of L.A. office after rapper arrived 'unannounced'
Skechers said on Wednesday its executives escorted Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, out of a Los Angeles corporate office, after the rapper and fashion designer "showed up unannounced and uninvited."
'It felt really demeaning': Passenger with disability removed from flight at Vancouver airport
As he settled into his seat on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary last Friday, Shayne De Wilde was approached by airline staff, who told him there was a problem with one of his electric wheelchairs.
Two Canadian women arrested after release from Syria detention camp
Two Canadian women have been arrested after arriving in Canada following their repatriation from a detention camp in Syria.
'Crypto king' nearly arrested twice after refusing to hand over diamond-studded Rolex, Audi in bankruptcy proceeding
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was almost arrested twice after the 23-year-old refused to hand over his diamond-studded Rolex, Audi and cell phone to a bankruptcy trustee.
Harvey Weinstein's lawyer presses woman over absence of rape evidence
An attorney for Harvey Weinstein peppered a woman with questions Wednesday on the lack of forensic evidence that the movie magnate raped her in 2013, or that he was even at the hotel where she says the assault occurred.
Human remains re-exhumed for DNA to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims
A team of scientists started the process of re-exhuming human remains Wednesday in their effort to identify people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the worst known examples of white mob violence against Black Americans in U.S. history.
London
-
Body found in Lake Erie
OPP are following up on a report of human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie in Long Point. Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday OPP were notified that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and Canadian Coast Guard found a body in the water near the tip of Long Point while they were doing training exercises.
-
Mayoral chain of office stolen, London police investigating
Police have launched an official investigation after London, Ont.’s mayoral chain of office was stolen, city officials confirmed on Wednesday.
-
OPP issue warning after multiple car crashes with deer
Middlesex OPP are warning drivers to be extra cautious following eight reports of collisions involving deer throughout the county since Monday.
Windsor
-
More than 400 participants experience latest developments in automation at conference
Windsor-Essex’s largest automation conference attracted over 400 attendees and exhibitors this week to experience the latest developments in Industry 4.0.
-
$45,000 in cash seized after Caesars Windsor investigation
A Windsor resident is facing charges after a lengthy police investigation targeting criminal interest rate offences occurring within Caesars Windsor.
-
Immigration driving population growth in southwestern Ontario: Census
Immigration is driving southwestern Ontario’s population growth, making up an increasing proportion, according to census data from Statistics Canada. Since the last census in 2016, Canada’s immigrant population grew from 22 per cent, to 23 per cent — and both London and Windsor, Ont. are above that threshold, and growing faster.
Barrie
-
Ont. family struggles with insurance after hurricane destroyed home
Hurricane Fiona is one of the most catastrophic events to hit Atlantic Canada; weeks later, many have found their insurance won't cover the damage.
-
Simcoe County woman testifies at son's trial about his father's death
The mother of a man accused of violently killing his father in Penetanguishene in 2019 took the witness stand Wednesday to testify about what happened the night her husband of 33 years died.
-
'Yes, you can be charged for going too slow,' OPP says
Police in Caledon say they stopped a motorist for going too slow.
Northern Ontario
-
Dramatic moments in Sudbury courtroom as man sentenced for brother's murder
In a unanimous decision, convicted killer Kerry Burke was sentenced to life in prison in Sudbury on Wednesday for murdering his younger brother.
-
Northern Ontario man charged after police seize $3.2M in illegal drugs
A Bonfield, Ont., man has been charged after search warrants yielded more than $3.2 million worth of illicit drugs in the area, the Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
New councillors in Sudbury eager to get to work
As the dust settles from Monday's municipal election, there are a number of new faces on local councils across the north. That includes three new people who are stepping into city politics in Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
Chick-fil-A plans to open Ottawa restaurant as part of Canadian expansion
U.S.-based fast food chain Chick-fil-A plans to come to Canada's capital in the coming years.
-
Ford gov't targets housing crisis, but suburban residents concerned about intensification
The goal is to build 1.5 million homes in Ontario in ten years, with Ottawa expected to build 161,000 new houses by 2031. That means building up density near transit stations, and waiving or cutting some fees developers pay.
-
Three Montreal men charged in Ottawa car theft case
Ottawa police say three men from Montreal are facing charges in connection with an alleged car theft in Kanata South.
Toronto
-
Nurses leaving Canada doubled in the last five years amid health-care crisis
The number of Canadian nurses getting the paperwork required to work in the United States has more than doubled to almost 1,700 in the last five years, contributing to a staffing shortage that is a major factor behind closed emergency rooms and hospital wards, according to numbers obtained by CTV News Investigates.
-
consumer
consumer | Toronto landlord claims 'professional' tenant stopped paying rent, owes her $13,000
Tozheg Roshankar of Toronto bought a home as an investment property to help her pay the bills as a single parent and a caregiver to her mother. But now the tenant inside her Mississauga rental home is refusing to pay the rent or utilities.
-
'Crypto king' nearly arrested twice after refusing to hand over diamond-studded Rolex, Audi in bankruptcy proceeding
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was almost arrested twice after the 23-year-old refused to hand over his diamond-studded Rolex, Audi and cell phone to a bankruptcy trustee.
Montreal
-
Civil rights lawyers hope rest of Canada will follow Quebec in ending random police stops
Police officers in Quebec no longer have the power to randomly pull over drivers on the road after a landmark court ruling on Tuesday that civil rights lawyers hope will have an impact across the country.
-
Proportion of French-speaking immigrants down in Quebec, census data shows
The proportion of immigrants who arrived in Quebec in recent years and have sufficient knowledge of French to conduct a conversation has been declining slightly for several years, according to data released Wednesday by Statistics Canada.
-
Quebec won't rule out banning solo driving in Lafontaine Tunnel ahead of construction
The Legault government is not ruling out banning access to the Hippolyte-Lafontaine Tunnel in the Montreal region for drivers travelling alone.
Atlantic
-
'Living here is a complete nightmare': Portapique survivor of N.S. mass shooting struggling with little support
Leon Joudrey's home is surrounded by terrible memories of the night his friends and neighbours just down the road were killed in Nova Scotia's mass shooting.
-
One of the world's largest aircraft carriers to visit Halifax this weekend
One of the world's largest aircraft carriers, the USS Gerald R. Ford, is scheduled to visit Halifax this weekend as part of its first deployment.
-
Horizon makes changes to sexual assault services after patient turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick's Horizon Health Network has announced several changes to its sexual assault nurse examiner program, including a new name, that will help ensure consistent access and improved care to sexual assault and intimate partner violence victims.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE: Full coverage of Manitoba's 2022 civic election
As voters head to the polls and votes are counted, the CTV News Decision Desk will be delivering live results throughout election night.
-
Election results from Winnipeg and Brandon
Who will take the top jobs in Winnipeg and Brandon? CTV News will update the list of mayoral and councillor candidates as results roll in throughout election night.
-
Election results from around Manitoba
Who will take the top job in communities across the province?
Calgary
-
Alberta surpasses 5K COVID deaths, impacted family, experts call for continued vigilance
Alberta has now tipped over the 5,000 mark for COVID-19 deaths, hitting close to home for a Calgary family grieving a loved one who died after contracting the infection earlier this year.
-
RCMP confirm Tia Blood found dead in Lethbridge County
RCMP say a body found in Lethbridge County on Monday is that of 34-year-old Tia Blood, who went missing earlier this month.
-
Bear sightings continue in Discovery Ridge and Griffith Woods Park
Alberta Fish and Wildlife announced more bear sightings in Discovery Ridge and Griffith Woods Park Wednesday. They said numerous black bears been sighted in the area, getting into unsecured compost and garbage bins.
Edmonton
-
Man accused of kidnapping, raping 13-year-old Edmonton girl ordered to unlock his phone
Noah Madrano has agreed to unlock his phone for investigators but only after a court threatened him with a contempt charge, according to prosecutors in Oregon.
-
Girl seriously injured when hit by bus in crosswalk: police
A girl sustained serious injuries when she was struck by a school bus while crossing a street in south Edmonton Wednesday morning, police say.
-
New QEII casino south of Edmonton will promote 'living together in harmony,' Chief says
If the Chief has his way, there will be more than just gas, good food and gaming going on at a new First Nations-owned casino complex south of Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Arson, 'targeted attack on emergency services vehicles' under investigation in Smithers, B.C.
A major investigation is underway after a fiery incident in the parking lot of a Smithers, B.C., hotel that police say may be a 'targeted attack.'
-
Vancouver police trying to identify woman found dead near Spanish Banks
Police in Vancouver are asking for help identifying a woman who was found dead nearly a month ago.
-
'It felt really demeaning': Passenger with disability removed from flight at Vancouver airport
As he settled into his seat on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary last Friday, Shayne De Wilde was approached by airline staff, who told him there was a problem with one of his electric wheelchairs.