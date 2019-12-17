KITCHENER -- The University of Guelph has officially parted ways with a decorated track and field coach.

The school announced it had terminated its relationship with Dave Scott-Thomas, the head coach of the Gryphons track and field program.

The decision comes after news that Scott-Thomas had gone on leave from the university.

"Recently, the University received information from former and current track and field athletes regarding their experiences on the team," a statement from the university reads in part.

"During the course of reviewing this information and in the last 24 hours, the University became privy to new information regarding past unprofessional conduct."

What exactly that conduct includes has still not been detailed.

Scott-Thomas is also the coach and founder of Speed River Track and Field. The club's website says he is the winner of the most Coach of the Year Awards in CIS history.

He's coached eight Olympians and over 100 national team athletes, the website says.

"The Club is aware of a review being conducted by the University of Guelph, and we are committed to supporting our community of athletes and coaches during this time," a statement from manager Scott MacDonald reads in part.

The website says that he is on an extended personal health leave of absence.