Unifor healthcare workers reach deal with Grand River Hospital

The union representing nearly 1,400 healthcare workers at Grand River Hospital (GRH) says it has successfully negotiated raises for its members.

Unifor Local 1106 made the announcement Friday. It comes after months of negotiations that started in February.

"This isn't just a win for Unifor members at Grand River Hospital; it's a triumph for workers everywhere," Lana Payne, Unifor national president said in a news release. "Today's victory sets a powerful precedent and proves that when we mobilize, we're unstoppable."

The union said GRH management initially returned to the bargaining table after Bill 124 was deemed unconstitutional, but claims they walked away after months of negotiations. Despite the setback, a Unifor representative says several key actions led to the union's victory.

"Unifor National President Lana Payne applied constant pressure, elevating the urgency of our demands. Concurrently, the union launched a targeted campaign featuring a petition that quickly gained significant attention, urging GRH management to return to the negotiating table," the union said.

"Our members and the community came together to make this win happen," said Colleen Stevens, Unifor Local 1106 vice-president. "The power of collective action cannot be underestimated. This win underscores what we can achieve when we stand united for fair compensation."

The agreed-upon package covers immediate wage adjustments, improvements to benefits, mental health support and shift and weekend premiums, the union said.

