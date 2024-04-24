Undisclosed project filming in Cambridge today

Expect delays on Queen Street in Hespeler today as film crew shoots in the area.

In a news release, the City of Cambridge said filming will take place between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 28 Queen Street West.

The impact on traffic is expected to be minimal, the city said. There will be intermittent traffic controls on Queen Street between Harvey and Adam streets.

The city did not say what TV show or movie the crew is working on.

Cambridge has played host to several major productions over the past several years including The Handmaid’s Tale, The Queen’s Gambit and Murdoch Mysteries.

In 2022, Richard Gere left quite an impression on a Galt pizza shop owner when he stopped in for a meal and a cup of tea while filming nearby.

Filming in the city slowed in 2023 amid twin strikes by Hollywood writer and actors, although it appears things are picking back up again.

More to come.