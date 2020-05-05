KITCHENER -- Medical radiation technologists are needed on the frontlines of the healthcare system, but the province hasn’t included them on the list of essential workers receiving pandemic pay.

“We feel very undervalued, discouraged and insulted that we weren’t included,” says Amanda Johnston, the chair for the Ontario Association of Medical Radiation Sciences.

Some frontline workers, including paramedics and respiratory therapists, are eligible for an additional $4 an hour pay bump over sixteen weeks. They also get a monthly lump sum payment of $250 dollars if they work over 100 hours a month.

Amy McDonald has been a medical radiation technologist for 14 years and says she comes in close contact with patients all day long.

“We’re in the E.R., we are there in the operating room, we are everywhere,” she says.

Cathy Beardmore is also a medical radiation technologist.

“When a patient comes in through an emergency department and they fail screening, or they are a COVID-19 patient, x-ray is the first play they go to take a picture of their lungs,” she says.

The Ministry of Health sent a statement to CTV News saying, in part: “Temporary pandemic pay is aimed at frontline staff who are experiencing severe challenges and are at heightened risk during the COVID-19 outbreak. This temporary pandemic pay will provide additional support and relief, encouraging staff to continue working and attracting prospective employees to help maintain safe staffing levels and operation of frontline services.”

Radiologist Dr. Mitchell Abrams says the province’s decision to include some jobs, while excluding others is hard to understand.

“It’s really demoralizing and they feel unappreciated, particularly at a time when we need to have a cohesive health care community.”

An online petition has already been launched, gathering thousands of signatures in support of the technologists.