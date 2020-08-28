KITCHENER -- Elementary and secondary students in the Upper Grand District School Board will return to school on a staggered schedule in September.

Elementary students will return to the classroom based on their last name starting on Sept. 10. Children with developmental delays will start in full-day classes on Sept. 8.

The first two weeks of school will have staggered entry for elementary students, until all students are in class on Sept. 18.

Secondary students have been broken into cohorts for the new school year. The first cohort will start in-person classes on Sept. 10 and the second cohort on Sept. 11.

Students in specialized class placements will attend full-day classes starting on Sept. 8.

Cohorts will attend half days starting on Sept. 14.

The UGDSB has delayed remote learning to start on Sept. 14.

Elementary students with a last name starting with A to L will have remote classes on Sept. 14; last name M to Z will start remote classes on Sept. 15. All students can access remote classes on Sept. 17.

The school board said students will be contact the week prior with information on their remote learning schedule.

Secondary remote learning will also begin on Sept. 14, according to the school board.

Graphics from the Upper Grand District School Board