Regional police have arrested a 58-year-old Kitchener man in connection to the death of Edra Haan.

Udo Haan, Edra's husband, appeared in court by audio on Oct. 9.

Haan faced charges including first degree murder, arson with disregard for human life and two counts of arson damage to property.

Edresilda, or Edra, was found deceased in the backyard of her residence on Sprucedale Crescent, after police responded to a home explosion on Aug. 22.

Udo Haan was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries, and remained in hospital under medical care.

As a result of the blast, one home was demolished and two others suffered significant damage.

Police said in a news release that the arrest was made on Oct. 8.

Haan remained in hospital under supervision.

His next court appearance was scheduled for Oct. 12.