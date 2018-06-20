

CTV Kitchener





The drivers of a BMW and an Acura had their licenses suspended, and their vehicles impounded for seven days following what police describe as a drag race in Goderich.

The two young drivers were apparently unaware that an officer in an unmarked vehicle was behind them.

The officer says he was at the intersection of Victoria and Elgin Avenue when he noticed the two drivers in front of him making gestures with each other.

After following the cars for five blocks, the officer clocked their speed over 100 km/h, more than double the 50 km/h speed limit.

The officer pulled both drivers over without incident.

A 20-year-old male from Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, and an 18-year-old male from North Huron have been charged with driving a motor vehicle to perform a stunt, and speeding in excess of 50 km/h.