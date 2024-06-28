KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Two-vehicle crash near New Hamburg leads to life-threatening injuries: OPP

    CTV News file image CTV News file image
    Share

    Wellington Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say several people have been injured after a two-vehicle crash near New Hamburg.

    Police said a car and SUV collided at around 3:45 p.m. Friday at Highway 7 and Walker Road.

    Four passengers in the SUV were transported to hospital. Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old man from Milton, and the passenger who had been sitting in the front seat, a 36-year-old woman, were taken to hospital with minor injures. A 66-year-old man who had been in the back seat was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition while another passenger in the back of the vehicle, a 58-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    The driver of the car, a 44-year-old man from Kitchener, was not hurt, but received medical assessment at the crash site.

    The intersection was closed for approximately five hours the investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News