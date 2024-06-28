Two-vehicle crash near New Hamburg leads to life-threatening injuries: OPP

Wellington Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say several people have been injured after a two-vehicle crash near New Hamburg.

Police said a car and SUV collided at around 3:45 p.m. Friday at Highway 7 and Walker Road.

Four passengers in the SUV were transported to hospital. Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old man from Milton, and the passenger who had been sitting in the front seat, a 36-year-old woman, were taken to hospital with minor injures. A 66-year-old man who had been in the back seat was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition while another passenger in the back of the vehicle, a 58-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car, a 44-year-old man from Kitchener, was not hurt, but received medical assessment at the crash site.

The intersection was closed for approximately five hours the investigation.