

CTV Kitchener





Perth County OPP were called around 8:30 Wednesday morning to reports of a collision involving a tractor trailer and SUV.

The crash happened on Perth Line 34 in the Township of Perth South.

Police say a tractor trailer travelling westbound and struck an SUV that had entered the road way.

A man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

Perth Line 34 will remain closed from Perth Road 130 to Station road while police investigate.