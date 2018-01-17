Featured
Two-vehicle collision sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 12:58PM EST
Perth County OPP were called around 8:30 Wednesday morning to reports of a collision involving a tractor trailer and SUV.
The crash happened on Perth Line 34 in the Township of Perth South.
Police say a tractor trailer travelling westbound and struck an SUV that had entered the road way.
A man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.
Perth Line 34 will remain closed from Perth Road 130 to Station road while police investigate.