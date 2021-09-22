Two teens arrested at gathering of hundreds on University of Guelph campus: police

KITCHENER -

Guelph police have arrested two teens following a gathering of hundreds of students on the University of Guelph campus.

According to officials, the outdoor gathering was being monitored by officers when a fight broke out at 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they were able to break up the fight between two males, but one became aggressive and grabbed and officer’s arm while continuing to try to fight.

The male was reportedly given several warnings before being arrested for causing a disturbance.

As he was being taken to a cruiser, several people in the crowd tried to pull him away from the officers, according to police.

When the officers got to the cruiser, they reportedly found the windshield smashed and a side mirror torn off.

Police say the cruiser was then blocked from leaving by people standing in front, which was when another teen male opened a back door and allowed the arrested teen to escape.

The two were arrested after a brief foot chase, with one teen still having his hands cuffed behind his back, according to officials.

Police say neither of the teens arrested are students at the University of Guelph.

An 18-year-old from Shelburne has been charged with causing a disturbance by fighting, resisting a peace officer, and escaping lawful custody. A 17-year-old from Durham Region has been charged with assisting in an escape and possession of a fraudulent driver’s licence.

Both are expected to appear in a Guelph court in early January.