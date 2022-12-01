Two taken to hospital, police investigated reported stabbing in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police investigating at King Street West and Green Street in Kitchener on Dec. 1, 2022. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener) Waterloo regional police investigating at King Street West and Green Street in Kitchener on Dec. 1, 2022. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Exploring a tunnel deep below Niagara Falls

Turbines that once harnessed the powerful energy of Niagara Falls into a great source of electricity came to a halt years ago. But the secrets deep below the power station are coming to life once again. Visitors can now explore the former cathedral of power and a new tunnel that opens to a spectacular view of the falls.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver