Two taken to hospital, police investigated reported stabbing in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating a reported stabbing in Kitchener, and say two people were taken to hospital Thursday night.

In a tweet, posted just after 6 p.m., they warned of an increased police presence in the area of King Street West and Green Street. They also asked the public to stay away from the area.

Police have not confirmed whether there was a stabbing or any other details about the incident.

In a follow up tweet, this one posted around 8 p.m., police said two people were taken to hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

Witnesses or anyone with video is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.