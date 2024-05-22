KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Gun allegedly pointed out of vehicle window in Waterloo

    (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Five youths were arrested Wednesday after someone saw a gun pointed out the window of a passing vehicle in Waterloo.

    Waterloo regional police said the vehicle was reportedly driving around the University Avenue West and Ira Needles Boulevard area around 3:35 p.m.

    The vehicle was eventually located near Erbsville Road and Laurelwood Drive and a search turned up three airsoft guns.

    Police said three youths were arrested but criminally warned for weapons-related offences and released without charges.

