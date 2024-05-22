Cambridge man charged after allegedly damaging multiple vehicles in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Cambridge man after receiving multiple reports of someone damaging vehicles in Kitchener.

They said it happened around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday in parking lots near the Boardwalk and Ira Needles Boulevard.

According to police, the man was seen throwing rocks and pieces of concrete at vehicles. Several of the vehicles had major damage.

Officers located the 26-year-old Cambridge man at a nearby business.

He’s been charged with seven counts of mischief under $5,000 and was held for a bail hearing.