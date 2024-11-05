Thousands were without power in Waterloo following collision

Emergency services were at the scene of a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Weber Street North and Schaefer Street in Waterloo.

Waterloo Regional Police say emergency crews arrived on scene at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday after a vehicle reportedly struck a hydro pole.

No injuries have been reported.

According to Enova Power Corp., thousands were without power since early Tuesday morning as a result of the collision.

Weber Street North between Blythwood Road and Albert Street was closed for the investigation.

Hydro crews are expected remain on scene for repairs, police say.

According to Enova Power’s website, power appeared to be restored by 1 p.m.