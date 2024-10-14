Two people taken to hospital following collision in Woolwich

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a two vehicle collision that happened on Saturday.

Arthur Street South was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash between a Hyundai and a Chevrolet SUV. A 59-year-old woman and a 56-year-old woman were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Hyundai, a 24-year-old man, also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have information or video is asked to call regional police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.