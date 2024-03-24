Two people taken to hospital after Wellesley Township crash
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Hessen Strasse and Maplewood Road in Wellesley Township.
Police said it happened Saturday afternoon at approximately 5:45 p.m.
Two passengers, a 76-year-old woman and a 59-year-old woman, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The intersection was closed for approximately four hours while investigators worked.
Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact police.
