Two people taken to hospital after Wellesley Township crash

    Waterloo regional police are investigating after a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Hessen Strasse and Maplewood Road in Wellesley Township.

    Police said it happened Saturday afternoon at approximately 5:45 p.m.

    Two passengers, a 76-year-old woman and a 59-year-old woman, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    The intersection was closed for approximately four hours while investigators worked.

    Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact police.

