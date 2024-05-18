Two people taken to hospital after crash in North Perth

One person was airlifted to a trauma centre and another person was taken to a local hospital after a crash in North Perth.

Emergency services were called to a two vehicle collision in the area of Line 87 and Road 165 around 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

ORNGE air ambulance was asked to take one person to a trauma centre.

The Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) closed a section of Perth Road 165 between Perth Line 86 and Line 88 for the investigation. OPP announced the road had reopened just before 3 a.m. Saturday.