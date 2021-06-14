Advertisement
Two people struck by vehicle in Cambridge
Published Monday, June 14, 2021 6:39AM EDT
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating after two people were hit by a vehicle in Cambridge Sunday evening.
Officials say the incident happened just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Ainslie and Main Streets in Galt.
Police confirm a child was taken to an out-of-region hospital for precautionary measures and did not have any major injuries.
The traffic services unit is investigating.
It is unclear if any charges will be laid.
