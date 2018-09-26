

CTV Kitchener





An officer with Wellington County OPP was on patrol when they came across a head-on collision.

It happened on Sept. 25 around 9:30 p.m. on Wellington Road 124, near Fifth Line in Erin.

Two vehicles had collided at a curve in the road.

A passerby had pulled a 74-year-old driver from one vehicle.

The second driver, a 53-year-old man, was trapped in his vehicle.

The officer and two passersby helped pull that man from his vehicle as it caught fire.

Erin fire services were able to extinguish the fire, and emergency services provided medical treatment.

The 74-year-old driver was transported to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 53-year-old driver was transferred to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police had closed the road for several hours, and were still investigating.