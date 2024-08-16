Two people facing robbery charges after alleged home robbery in Brant
Two people are facing robbery charges following an alleged home robbery in Brant.
At around 3:50 a.m. on August 4, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Colborne Street West.
According to police, two people entered the home and a fight broke out with the resident. Both suspects then allegedly stole property and fled the home in a black vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
A little later on in the day, officers found one of the suspects at an address on Aberdeen Avenue in Brantford and they were taken into custody without incident.
Elizabeth Molly Bartlett, a 45-year-old from Brantford, has been charged with robbery with theft.
Ernesto Ramelli, a 48-year-old from Tillsonburg, has also been charged with robbery with theft.
Anyone with information about this investigation, including video surveillance, is asked to contact the Brant County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
