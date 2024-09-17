Kitchener man assaulted and robbed by group of males: police

Regional police are continuing to investigate after a person-on-person robbery in Kitchener.

Police were called to the area of Kingsway Drive and Greenfield Avenue for a report of a robbery around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the victim, a 55-year-old Kitchener man, was approached by four males who allegedly assaulted him and stole money.

The suspects were described as South Asian males between 25 and 30-years-old.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services.

The investigation is ongoing by WRPS’ General Investigations Unit.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6370