KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported two more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, just one day after reporting the highest single-day increase since June.

Wednesday's update brings the region's total case count to 1,368, up from 1,366 the day before.

That number includes 1,196 resolved cases and 119 deaths, leaving 53 known active cases in the region.

Of the active cases, 12 of them are in hospital with the virus. To date, 244 people have been hospitalized at some point, with 57 people needing care in the ICU.

There is still one active outbreak in a long-term care home in the region. An outbreak was declared at PeopleCare Hilltop Manor on July 13 after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. There have been no additional cases reported there since.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 165 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, down from the 203 cases reported the day before but still higher than last week's trend.

Health Minister Christine Elliott also said on Twitter that 207 more cases were also considered resolved, and that 28 out of the 34 public health region in Ontario reported fewer than five new infections.

More than half of the new cases were identified in people under 40, the health minister said.

Last week, fewer than 129 new cases were reported each day, except for on Saturday, when officials reported 166.

There have been a total of 38,107 cases of the virus in Ontario, the province's website shows, including 33,812 resolved cases and 2,755 deaths.