KITCHENER -- Public health officials reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region on Tuesday, a number that the region's dashboard shows is the highest single-day increase since the end of June.

There are now 1,366 cases of the virus in the region. That includes 1,194 resolved cases, of which the region reported two more on Tuesday, and 119 deaths.

That leaves 53 active cases, which is four more than the number of active cases officials had reported the day before.

The region also reported that its testing partners had done another 2,105 tests since Friday, or an average of about 526 tests per day. Testing numbers are updated twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The Region of Waterloo COVID-19 dashboard shows that 12 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. To date, 244 people have been hospitalized at some point.

There is still one active outbreak in the region at PeopleCare Hilltop Manor, a long-term care home in Cambridge where one staff member has tested positive. The number of cases associated with that facility hasn't changed since the outbreak was declared there on July 13.

Meanwhile across the province, Ontario reported more than 200 cases for the first time since June.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet on Tuesday morning that there were 203 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, the result of localized increases in Ottawa, Peel and Windsor-Essex.

While it's only a single day of information and not a trend, she called the increase "concerning."

"Ontarians of all ages need to continue to adhere to public health guidelines: maintain only one social circle of 10 people, physically distance with anyone outside of it and wear a face covering when doing so is a challenge," she advised in a tweet.

There have been a total of 37,942 cases of COVID-19 in the province to date, including 33,605 resolved cases and 2,753 deaths.

Many regions entered Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan last Friday, with several more slated to enter Stage 3 on July 24.